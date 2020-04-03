Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Ronald L. Cohen


1944 - 2020
Ronald L. Cohen Obituary
Ronald L. Cohen, 75, died at home surrounded by his family on March 31, 2020, of complications from dementia. He is survived by Judy, his wife of 51 years; daughters Rebecca, Jessie (Allen Hutcheson) and Hannah (Haidi Arias); four granddaughters: Lily & Martha Hutcheson, and Mila & Remi Arias; his mother; and four siblings and their families.

Ron, a lifelong (if oft-disappointed) fan of the Chicago Cubs, received his PhD in social psychology from the University of Michigan in 1972. Ron & Judy moved to Vermont when he joined the faculty of Bennington College, where he taught for nearly 45 years. He served terms as both Dean of Studies and Dean of Faculty and was Professor Emeritus at the time of his death. Ron's particular area of interest was justice in all its forms - gender equality, social justice, and criminal justice. His dedication to his students and to the ideals of Bennington College were driving forces throughout his professional life.

Family was the greatest joy of Ron's life.

Ron's family is especially grateful for the care provided by Dr. Kim Fodor, Dr. Alya Reeve, and the staff at Bayada hospice.

Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -