Ronald Mento of Arlington died on May 29, 2020.
Son of the late Anthony and Mary Ann Mento, he is survived and loved by Therese (wife), son Nicholas and daughter Katie.
Also survived by sister Dale Sheehy (Paul) and nephews Patrick and Matthew Sheehy.
He will be sadly missed by his Vermont Railroad family.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 5, 2020.