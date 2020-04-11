|
|
Ronald Scott Olson Ron died unexpectedly at his home Saturday April 5, 2020.
Ron was born September 8th 1968 in Oceanside Hospital, Hempstead Long Island. He was an amazingly smart child, he started talking at 18 months old and never stopped. Ron made friends everywhere he went, most would be lifelong. He took an early interest in music, encouraged by his parents and grandparents, that would inspire him moving forward. Ron became well known for playing his guitar and played with countless musicians in Long Island and Vermont. He didn't stop there. He created three sons that he imbued with his love for music and convinced his little sister to overcome her stage fright. If there was an event, he played it, and people were always glad that he did. He would amaze with his technical ability and seemingly endless repertoire. Ron had a very friendly way about him, he was loved by the young and old and he was not afraid to show his love to others. He had a great sense of humor and always knew how to make the people around him laugh. Ron always knew how to make sure everyone around him was having a good time. A devil may care attitude, musical talent, and unending wit carried him through a lifetime of music, family, and stories. Sing songs for him, and have fun for him, and when you miss him just remember the good times and keep on playing his music.
Ron is predeceased by his father Lenny Olson, and his step-father Louis Wolff. He is survived by his mother Lorraine Olson-Wolff, his sisters Julie Olson, Dianna Olson-Davis, Missy Prieur, Veronica Luckow Oglesby, and Jaymie Luckow Fox, his brothers Lenard James Olson and Cody Luckow, his sons Shayne Olson, Dylan Olson, and Brandon Olson, and his granddaughters Vitalia Olson and Lilith Olson, his niece Morgan Leard, great niece Kai Pineiro, and many other loved family members.
Services are to be determined. Make sure to bring an instrument, a memory to share, or a song.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 11, 2020