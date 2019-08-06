|
|
Rosalie Morgan, 93, passed away peacefully at the Center for Living and Rehabilitation on Friday, August 2, 2019 with her family at her side.
Rosalie was born in North Adams, MA on September 27, 1925 to Anthony and Rose (Pessolano) Cancro. She loved the memories of her childhood growing up in a big Italian family along with her three brothers, Carmen, Eddie and Francis.
Rosalie received her education in North Adams. She married her one and only true love, Abe L. Morgan who passed away on October 4, 1987.
Rosalie was predeceased by two of her children, Kenneth and Keith and her brothers Carmen and Eddie. Surviving children include Joanne Lawler of Greenfield, MA, David Morgan (Paula) of North Adams, MA, Kimberly Burke (Charles Murphy) of Bennington and Michael Morgan of Pownal; a brother Francis Morgan of New Hampshire Rosalie had nine grandchildren that she adored, Daryl, Jennifer, Alyson, Michael, David, Michael, Erik, Melissa and Brian. She also had 12 great-grandchildren and a brother, Francis Cancro of North Adams and several nieces, nephews and couisins.
If you had the pleasure of knowing this beautiful soul you would know that her sense of humor, kind heart and smiling eyes were a gift to all that knew her. Her heart was big and she loved her family dearly. She also loved her church family. Being a devoted member of Sacred St. Francis de Sales Church she enjoyed the companionship of the ladies she got to know there. Her faith and commitment to God was a big part of her life.
Rosalie had a quick wit and a tack sharp memory. She would often tell stories of her childhood and was even featured in the book "Disappearing in North Adams". Written by Joe Manning. The author was often amazed during their interviews, at how much she could remember about her years spent there and even assisted him on locating others for his book.
Rosalie loved the simple things in life and always encouraged us to take care of each other and those we were close to. She had a great faith and love for life, finding beauty in everyone she knew.
We will begin to remember not only that you died, but that you lived and that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget.
The funeral will be held from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12 noon where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
At Rosalie's request there will be no calling hours.
Private committal services will take place at the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Rosalie Morgan's memory may be made to Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 6, 2019