Arlington- Rose Caggiano was born on January 24, 1963, the daughter of the late Jose and Montserrat Espina. She grew up on Long Island along with her eleven siblings. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Kevin Caggiano, and children Michael Albert, Angela Rose, and Jason Allen, as well as by siblings Tito Espina, Elsie Lojac, Bernadette Espina, Noel Espina, Philip Espina, Peter Espina, Michael Espina, Daniel Espina, Therese DiRenzo, John Espina, step-daughters Michelle and Kristina Caggiano and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Rose was predeceased by her sister Margaret.
As her son Jason observed, "A beautiful thing about a rose is that even after its cycle comes to an end, its beauty lives on. Just as beautiful as when it flourished. Just seeing a rose conjures up images of love, beauty and hope. That's exactly what I saw in my mother."
Rose will be remembered for her bright smile, compassion, and willingness to help others.
She was a loving, proud, devoted mother, always advocating for her children whether it was for sports,
music, scouts, or academics. Rose was active in St Paul's Church and Burr & Burton Academy's Parent Association supporting its performing arts and soccer programs. She cherished her family and embraced children throughout the community, along with her own.
A magnet for all things good, Rose always looked on the bright side of life and was well-loved by all who knew her. Rose will be remembered as a beacon of light and her legacy will continue through her children.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help fund her children's education: GoFundMe.com under Rose Caggiano. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at St. Paul's Church, Manchester, VT in March, date TBD.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 23, 2019