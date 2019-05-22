|
Rose Helen Hall Squires, a resident of Buck Hill Road, passed away May 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in North Bennington on August 14, 1943 the daughter of the late William and Gertrude Bump Hall . She attended Shaftsbury schools and graduated fom North Bennington High School, class of 1961. On October 7, 1961, she married William Everett Squires of East Arlington. They had three sons William Floyd, James Paul and Andrew Todd Squires. She leaves behind her children William and his wife Lise of Hubert, NC, James Paul of Shaftsbury and Andrew Todd and his wife Michele of South Burlington, her brother Richmond Hall of North Bennington , three sisters Marilyn Harrington and Roberta Reynolds of Shaftsbury and Donna Pradon of Wells, Maine, grandchildren William Paul Squires, Travis James Squires, Benjamin Roger Squires, Nicole Squires and Isabella Stone, and great grandchildren Ainsley May Squires, and William Scott Squires and many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Rose's memory may be made to the Cancer Foundation, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal email condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on May 22, 2019