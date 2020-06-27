Rose M. Churchill
1948 - 2020
Rose M. Churchill, 72, a resident of Pine Circle, passed away June 24, 2020 at Crescent Manor Nursing Home in Bennington. Rose was born in Bennington on January 7, 1948 the daughter of the late Harold and Eileen Barney and graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, CT. Rose worked as a nurse's aide for many years and previously to that she worked for Stanley Tools. In her younger years she was a member of the Pownal Community Church and the Pownal Historical Society. She enjoyed her dog, crocheting, listening to music, flower gardening and cherished times spent with her family. Rose is survived by her husband William Churchill whom she married in Pownal on August 20, 1983, children Scott Chaffee (Lisa) of Springfield, MA, Victoria Churchill (Allen) of Buford, GA and Wendy Karhan (Mark) of North Bennington and her grandchildren Meghan and Joshua. Funeral services for Rose will be held Monday June 29, 2020 at 1pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from 12-1pm, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Oakhill Cemetery in Pownal. Due to the coronavirus, the funeral home requests that all in attendance wear facemasks. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Rose's memory be made to The Anthony Bleyer M.D. Kidney Research Fund for Rare Inherited Kidney Diseases, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences and for more obituary information please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 27, 2020.
