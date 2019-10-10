|
The Villages, Florida - Rosemary E. Harvey, 76, a former resident of Bennington, died on Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Villages, Florida, where she resided for the past 10 years.
Ms. Harvey was born in Bennington on August 21, 1943, the daughter of Eleanor C. and Earl C. Harvey. She graduated as valedictorian from Bennington Catholic High School, earned a B.S. degree in English from the University of Vermont, a Master's Degree in Student Personnel from Syracuse University, and a Law Degree from Suffolk University.
In her professional life, Ms. Harvey was Dean of Women at Stonehill College and held several positions in the U.S. Government. She worked for the Merit Systems Protection Board and was an Administrative Law Judge with the Social Security Administration. She retired in 2006, devoting her time to the care of her mother until her death in 2006, while they resided in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
Ms. Harvey spent much of her free time on the golf course where she won many tournaments at various clubs including her own club championship on multiple occasions. She also enjoyed playing bridge, Mah Jong and visiting her family throughout the East Coast.
Survivors include two brothers, John J. Harvey of Apex, NC, and Thomas E. Harvey of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and one sister, Eleanor H. Barnes of Clifton, VA; three nieces, Katherine K. Smith of Fuquay Varina, NC, Carolyn C. McVey of Ocean Port, NJ, Leslie C. Cullen of Fairfax, VA, and one nephew, Edward K. Barnes of Fairfax, VA; a grand niece, Faye O. Barnes and a grand nephew, Theodore E Cullen, both of Fairfax, VA.
A memorial service is planned for February in the Villages, FL. Contributions in memory of Rosemary E. Harvey may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation online or at 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 10, 2019