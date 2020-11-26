1/
Roxanne Greene
1960 - 2020
Roxanne Greene, 60, a resident of Washington Elms in Bennington died Monday November 23, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born at Putnam Memorial Hospital in Bennington on August 24, 1960. She was the daughter of the late Ronald P. Greene Sr. and Dorothy ( Taylor) Greene.

Roxanne received her early education in Manchester, VT. Her family later moved to Alaska and Roxanne graduated from Ketchican High School. Following high school, Roxanne began working at a bank in Ketchican where she worked as branch manager.

Survivors include a sister Patricia Monroe of Avondale, Arizona, her twin brothers Ronald Greene of Londonderry, VT and Richard Greene of Rutland, VT along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by two sisters, Gloria Greene and Toni Krahling.

Roxanne will be laid to rest at the family lot at Saint Jerome's Cemetery in East Dorset, VT.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on Nov. 26, 2020.
