Ruth Katherine Wolinsky, (nee Usher) passed away on March 23, 2020 at the Vernon Green nursing home in Vernon VT after a long illness. She was born in Hoosick Falls, NY on January 6th, 1927 to George Vincent Usher and Katherine (Dougherty) Usher. Ruth attended public schools in Hoosick Falls where she graduated with honors. Always an avid student, she attended Syracuse University where she majored in Latin American studies, graduating summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kapa. Ruth spent a semester of college at the University of Mexico in Mexico City studying Spanish which became one of her life loves. Upon graduation, she moved to NYC to work as a bilingual secretary for an import export company. Ruth was a member of the American Youth Hostel (AYH) Ski Club where she made many lifelong friends and met the love of her life Milton Wolinsky. They were married on May 3rd, 1958 in NYC. Eventually Ruth and Milton moved to Emerson NJ. Ruth earned a master's degree in elementary education working for close to 25 year in Midland Park as a high school Spanish teacher. Ruth loved teaching and enjoyed spending time with her students forming after school clubs for World and Latin studies. She also ran the international exchange program which hosted students from other countries. Ruth was very active in local democratic politics in Emerson NJ and Bergen County. She was a member and past president of the The League of Women Voters in Paramus, as well as the United Nations League always fighting for causes she believed in. Ruth was an avid athlete who skied, hiked, and golfed. It is hard to say which she loved more, skiing or golf. She learned to ski with her father and brother George in Hoosick Falls. She and George climbed and skied Mt Snow in VT before there were any ski lifts. She also climbed into Tuckerman's Ravine at Mt Washington and skied down the"Headwall". Many winters were spent skiing with her brother and his family as well as friends from the AYH. In 1990, Ruth and Milton bought a house in Whitingham VT, returning Ruth close to where she grew up and nearby her friends, Bob and Sheila Kaufman. Once Ruth and Milton retired completely, Ruth joined the Haystack Women's golf league, once earning the club championship at Haystack Mountain Golf Course. She also volunteered at her local library. Although they loved the mountains of Vermont, as they grew older, Ruth and Milton became snow birds and spent winters in warmer locations such as the Costa Del Sol in Spain and Laguna Woods in California. Ruth leaves her son David Wolinsky and his wife Jean of Whitingham VT, her daughter Sarah Mullins and her husband Kevin of Oak Ridge NJ, and two grandsons Ryan and Garrett Mullins. She was predeceased by her husband Milton and her brother George Usher Jr. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted services to the care of Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main St Wilmington, VT.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 6, 2020.