HOOSICK FALLS - Sarah G. Shaw, 95, died peacefully Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls.
She was born in Center Cambridge on November 2, 1923, the daughter of the late John and Mary Kenyon Wade. Sarah attended school at the West Cambridge School House.
She was employed at the Hoosick Falls Undergarment for 16 years and later was employed for over 29 years at the Hoosick Falls Central School as a cafeteria worker.
She was the beloved wife of the late Oliver C. "Bud" Shaw who died in 2005 - lifelong farmers on Johnson Hill Road; loving mother of Robert C. Shaw of Lake Alfred, FL; grandmother to Kristin Shaw of Gill, MA and great grandmother to Zeevah Andrews of Gill, MA; sister of the late Francis and Horace Wade.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hoosick Falls. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls, 80 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090.
Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 1, 2019