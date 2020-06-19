Sherman L. Moffitt
1946 - 2020
Sherman L. Moffitt, 74, a resident of Peru, Vermont died Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bennington following a brief illness.

He was born in Bennington, VT February 20, 1946. He was the son of the late George and Hattie (O'Connell) Moffitt. Sherman received his education in Shaftsbury.

A United States Army veteran. Sherman was very proud to have served his country in Vietnam for 2 tours.

Following the service, Sherman resided in Peru, Vermont where for many years he was employed at LaValley Building Supplies in Ludlow, Vermont. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator at Stratton and Okemo Ski Mountain Ski areas. He most recently drove school bus and loved seeing the children every day.

Sherman also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include a brother Howard Moffitt of Dallas, Georgia. A close cousin and best friend Wilder Moffitt along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by six brothers, Edward, Calvin, Duncan, Donald, Harold and Raymond Moffitt and three sisters, Joyce LaFlamme, Lorraine Petras and Marion Pierce Cross.

A graveside committal service will be held at the family lot at Maple Hill Cemetery in Shaftsbury, Vermont on Monday June 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

If friends desire contributions in memory of Sherman L. Moffitt may be made to Ones Favorite Charity through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
