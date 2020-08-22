1/
Shirley A. Bissonette
1937 - 2020
Shirley A. Bissonette, 82, passed away on Saturday August 8th, at her residence on Dolan Avenue. She resided there with her husband Donald Bissonette.

Shirley was born on September 23, 1937, in Cambridge, NY, daughter of the late Frederick and Edith (Hunt) Hunt. She graduated from Hoosic Valley High School. Shirley was employed at Stanley Tools in Shaftsbury, VT, in the accounting department. She enjoyed sewing and going to sporting events. Shirley was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, Eagles Club and St. Stanislaw Society all in Hoosick Falls.

Survivors other than her husband Donald include her daughter Linda (Jim) Decker, stepdaughter Taber (Bill Dow) Alderman, stepson Donald (Trina) Bissonette Jr., sister Jean Sprague, brothers Alvin (Polly) Hunt, Duane Hunt (predeceased), grandchildren Brandon and Stephanie Decker, step-grandchildren Josh Alderman, Christian and Donald (Amy) Bissonette III, step-great granddaughter Cianna Bisonette, also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a grandchild Cian Bissonette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday August 24th, at 10:00 am, from the Immaculate Conception Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
