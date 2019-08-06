|
Shirley A. Mears, 81, wife of Clyde C. Mears Sr., a resident of Middle Pownal Road, Pownal, died peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born in Bennington on July 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Rachel (Amadon) McCoy. Shirley received her education in the Bennington schools.
Clyde and Shirley were married in Bennington on February 20, 1956.
Shirley was employed for many years prior to her retirement at the Union Carbide, later Eveready plant, in Bennington.
Shirley was a member of the Moose and VFW clubs. She enjoyed going to the Saratoga casino, playing cornhole, wii bowling, bingo and pitch. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her many shopping trips with her daughter and best friend, Darlene.
Survivors besides her husband, Clyde Mears Sr. of Pownal, include a daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Steve Gallant of Pownal; a son and daughter-in-law, Clyde Jr. and Sharon Mears of Bennington; a step-son, Steven (Robin) Mears and their family of Montpelier; five grandchildren, Melissa Lavery and her husband Jason, Travis Mears and his partner Travis Stock, Cody Mears and his fiance, Pauline Stevens, Jason Gallant and his wife Sophia and Stephanie Kimball and her husband Jimmy and great-grandchildren Jacob, Logan, Shania, Hunter, Sarah and Samantha; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Beverly McCoy of Bennington; a sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Rodney Love of Fernley, NV; two sisters-in-law, Erma McCoy of Las Vegas, NV and Lyla McCoy of Barefoot Bay, FL and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley was predeceased by five brothers, Joseph Jr., Jimmy, Donald, Bobby and Frank McCoy and two sisters, Rachel McCoy and Barbara Lescarbeau.
Memorial services celebrating the life of Shirley Mears will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Private committal services will be held at the family lot in White Chapel Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Should friends desire memorial contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 6, 2019