Shirley Amidon, 83, of Phoenix, Arizona, died on Friday, April 17, 2020 after a long illness. Born to Angus and Addie Pope on October 13, 1936 at Stone's Cove, Newfoundland, she attended school in Stone's Cove, and St. John's.



She married Bob Amidon from Bennington when he was stationed in St. John's in the Air Force. Together, they lived in Maine, Burlington, Japan, Texas, Mississippi, Newfoundland and Germany. She and Bob summered in the 1990s with his aunt Mary on Gage Street. Shirley became a medical assistant in Phoenix after Bob retired in 1975. Shirley was a proud naturalized citizen and a member of the Maryvale Baptist Church.



She is survived by Robert J. Amidon, her husband of 64+ years, daughter Karon, son Scott, daughter-in-law Diana, brother Claude and his wife Shirley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and a chihuahua named Ozzie. She was predeceased by her oldest son Robert W. Amidon and her parents. Services are postponed, but will take place at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. If friends so desire, contributions may be made to their local food shelters in her honor.



