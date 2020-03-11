|
|
Shirley Winifred Thompson Hilchey passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home in Arlington, Vermont surrounded by family and friends after a brief battle with cancer. (Burkitts Lymphoma). Born in Chester, Vermont to Adolphus Joseph Thompson and Winifred Darling Hazeltine on March 27, 1933. She is predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert Lincoln Hilchey, who passed on July 26, 2010. Shirley was a longtime resident of Bennington and for the last 14 years Arlington, Vermont. She started her business "Shirley's Shop" in 1980. She ran her upholstery business with the help of her daughters for many years. When her husband retired in 1990 they started a courier business together. For the next ten years they operated "Hilchey's Courier Service". Shirley loved traveling with family and friends. She inherited her love of flowers from her mother. Her loving and caring disposition was well known by all who knew her. Shirley's Faith as one Jehovah's Witnesses was outstanding. She leaves behind many heartbroken friends and family. Including six children, Gary (Jayne) Hilchey of Holyoke, MA, Lynn (Bernard) Dupuis of Wilmington, VT, Sandy (Joe) Hagadorn of Cambridge, NY, Glenn (Tammy) Hilchey of Lexington, NC, Wendi (Douglas) McCauley of Arlington, VT and Chris (Reona) Hilchy of Lexington, NC. Twenty-six grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters, Adella Crossman and Mary Russell. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on March 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to donate.jw.org. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted services to the car of Hanson Walbridge and Shea Funeral Home, Bennington,VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 11, 2020