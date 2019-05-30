Home

Sidney Arthur Moss, 85, a resident of Sunderland Hill Road, passed away Monday May 27, 2019 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation. Graveside funeral services for Sidney will be held Monday June 3, 2019 at Noon in Ira Allen Cemetery in Sunderland. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on May 30, 2019
