Sterling A. Foster
1958 - 2020
Sterling A. Foster, 62, a resident of BenMont Ave. in Bennington died Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday September 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance.

The graveside service will be at the family lot at Maple Hill Cemetery in Shaftsbury, VT on Saturday September 12 at 2pm.

To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar & Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
