Sterling A. Foster, 62, a resident of BenMont Ave. in Bennington died Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York following a brief illness.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday September 11, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance.
The graveside service will be at the family lot at Maple Hill Cemetery in Shaftsbury, VT on Saturday September 12 at 2pm.
To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar & Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net