Sue L. DeMarsico, 99,a resident of Homestead Green in North Bennington,passed away May 4,2020 at the Vermont Veterans Home.Sue was born in White Creek,NY on February 5,1921 the daughter of the late Melvin and Eliza Colby LeBarron.She attended Cambridge,NY schools,graduating from Cambridge Central High School,class of 1939.She came to Vermont in 1939 after marrying John J. Mears on June 10, 1939.Mr. Mears passed away in January 1970.She then married Francis A. DeMarsico on June 4,1971.Mr. DeMarsico passed away September 4, 2010.Sue worked at Hale Company, National Carbon Company and Polygraphic Company in North Bennington. Sue also worked for 12 years at the Orvis Company in Manchester,VT retiring in 1981.Sue was a longtime member of St. James Episcopal Church in Arlington where she taught Sunday School.She was the past Treasurer of St. Mary's Alter Guild in Arlington,past Board Member of the Arlington Nursing Association,member of the Eastern Star, Red MT. Chapter 41 and treasurer for several years and member of the Arlington Golf Association and secretary for several years.Golf was her favorite sport.She enjoyed hunting,especially deer and rabbit,fishing,dancing and music.She really enjoyed anything that took her outdoors,including lawn work,gardening,hiking, snow shoveling and bird watching.She enjoyed babysitting as one of her hobbies and cherished times spent with her family and being a part of a large family.Sue is survived by her sister Olive Chesbro,grandchildren Justin, Amy, Kimberly and A.J. Mears and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husbands,Sue was preceded in death by her son Allan Mears and her eight siblings;Melvin LeBarron,Bessie Hill,Edith Hunt,Loren LeBarron,Ralph LeBarron, Florence Baker,Janet Burch and Daniel LeBarron.Funeral services for Sue will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Arlington and will be announced at a later date due to the Corona Virus Pandemic.Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.There are no visiting hours If friends desire, memorial gifts in Sue's memory may be made to the Arlington Golf Association or the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center Patient Resource Fund,c/o Hanson-Walbridg &Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P.O.Box 525 Arlington,VT 05250.To send the family personal email condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A Arlington,VT.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 6, 2020.