Susan A Miller, 82, was a longtime resident of Bottum Brook on Laclair Road. Susan passed away Saturday, August 15th at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Susan was married to Joseph Miller who died March of 1993. She is survived by her beloved brother William Miles and her two nieces Alia and Sarah. And also her gentle golden retriever Brandy Wine. You may say that you don't know Susan, however, Susan was the lady who would walk down Laclair Road with Brandy Wine carrying a stick and remind you loudly to slow down. Susan also volunteered at SVMC Oncology Department after Joe passed away. She was the one wearing shorts and knee socks, even in the winter. Or you may have heard from the Metcalfe sisters about her delicious lace cookies. The lunches she hosted for them alongside her pool. Susan's caring will be missed by many of us. Susan's wishes were to have no calling hours. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com