Susan M. (Kosinski) Fisher, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born January 3, 1952, daughter of the late Stanley P. and Wanda A. (Miodowski) Kosinski, she was raised and had lived in Springfield, then for many years in Gloucester and Shaftsbury, VT. A graduate of the High School of Commerce, Sue continued her education at Vesper Hill Nursery School, earning her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education and Nursing. Sue worked for Medical Training Associates in Gloucester as an EMT and CPR trainer. In earlier years she worked at the Flower Stop in West Springfield. While living in Vermont, Sue was a Lady Shriner. She greatly enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. Sue is survived by her beloved husband of forty-eight years, Paul W. Fisher; loving sons, Peter E. Fisher and wife Theresa, of Methuen, and Jeremy P. Fisher and wife Julie, of Southwick; cherished granddaughters, Cassandra "Cassie" Bishop and Quinnlyn Fisher; caring sister, Sandra A. Stiles and husband Ken of Chicopee; and many cousins. A funeral service for Susan will be held Tuesday at 12Noon in Kozikowski Funeral Home, 565 Front St., Chicopee, followed by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10AM-12Noon. Masks and social distancing protocols will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. kozikowskifuneralhome.com