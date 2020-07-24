1/1
Susan M. Fisher
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. (Kosinski) Fisher, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born January 3, 1952, daughter of the late Stanley P. and Wanda A. (Miodowski) Kosinski, she was raised and had lived in Springfield, then for many years in Gloucester and Shaftsbury, VT. A graduate of the High School of Commerce, Sue continued her education at Vesper Hill Nursery School, earning her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education and Nursing. Sue worked for Medical Training Associates in Gloucester as an EMT and CPR trainer. In earlier years she worked at the Flower Stop in West Springfield. While living in Vermont, Sue was a Lady Shriner. She greatly enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. Sue is survived by her beloved husband of forty-eight years, Paul W. Fisher; loving sons, Peter E. Fisher and wife Theresa, of Methuen, and Jeremy P. Fisher and wife Julie, of Southwick; cherished granddaughters, Cassandra "Cassie" Bishop and Quinnlyn Fisher; caring sister, Sandra A. Stiles and husband Ken of Chicopee; and many cousins. A funeral service for Susan will be held Tuesday at 12Noon in Kozikowski Funeral Home, 565 Front St., Chicopee, followed by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10AM-12Noon. Masks and social distancing protocols will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. kozikowskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kozikowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kozikowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kozikowski Funeral Home
565 Front St
Chicopee, MA 01013
(413) 592-9256
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 24, 2020
Pete I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. Love Auntie
Joann Piazza
Family
July 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joann Piazza
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janice Mitchell
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved