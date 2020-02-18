Home

Susan Rose Lewis


1941 - 2020
Susan Rose Lewis Obituary
Susan Rose Lewis, 78, widow of Howard B. Lewis and a resident of Bennington, VT died Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Berkshire Place in Pittsfield, MA following a long illness.

The funeral will be held from Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on Thursday February 20 at noon where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.

The burial will follow in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday February 19, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

A time of sharing stories and remembrances will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

A full obituary will appear on the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website, www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net on Wednesday.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 18, 2020
