Susan Walk Bauers
1945 - 2020
Susan Walk Bauers, age 75, a resident of Oak Knoll, in Arlington, Vermont, died on November 9, 2020, peacefully at her home.

Susan was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 22, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert and Grace (Porter) Walk. She received her education in Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Eastern University. She married Paul Bauers in 1967. For thirty two years, Susan taught at Fisher Elementary school in Arlington. Her joy in teaching was to introduce her students to quality literature and writing. Hopefully, she inspired them to become lifelong writers and readers and to open their minds to new thoughts and experiences. After retiring, along with fellow teachers and friends Yvonne Sutton and Valerie Oakland, she coordinated RIF, supplying free books to the student population at Fisher Elementary.

She enjoyed time with her family, caring for her pets, reading poetry and writing.

Besides her husband of fifty-three years, she is survived by two daughters: Sarah Bauers and her husband Stephen Weissman of Washington D.C. and Rachel Bauers of Arlington, Vermont.

Susan leaves two grandchildren: Owen Weissman and Theo Weissman, both of Washington D.C. She has one brother, Rev. Robert F. Walk II, of Philadelphia, PA.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Internment will take place in the family lot in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington.

Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonsfuneralhome.net.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Nov. 17, 2020.
