|
|
Susanna Murphy, 97, a longtime resident of Schuylerville, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Hoosick Falls Health Center.
Born March 26, 1922, in Northumberland, NY she was the daughter of the late Walter and Christine Lloyd Flanders and was the last living of 13 siblings.
Susie was a member of Old Saratoga Reformed Church and was very active with the church activities. She had worked at SAFER for many years and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and baking.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her husbands, Nelson Brownell Sr. and John Murphy; 3 sons, Lewis, Edward, and Raymond Brownell; and stepdaughter, Kathleen Murphy.
Survivors include her children, Susan Hoag, Rose Morse, Nelson Brownell, Scott Brownell, and Robert Brownell; stepdaughters, Terri Murphy and Chris Murphy; 23 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Old Saratoga Reformed Church, 48 Pearl St., Schuylerville with Rev. Joyce DeVelder officiating. Spring burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call on Saturday from 10-11 am prior to the service at the church.
Memorials can be made in her memory to SAFER or Old Saratoga Reformed Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 17, 2020