Tammy S. King, 50, a resident of Doris Drive, passed away April 27, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Tammy was born in Bennington, VT on June 27, 1968 the daughter of Thomas Ouellette and Bonnie (Baird) Slade. Tammy received her education in Manchester and Dorset schools, graduating from Burr and Burton Seminary class of 1968. She married Gordon D. King on May 6, 1989 at the Dorset Church. Tammy along with her brother owned and operated Tom's Lawn Care in Manchester. Tammy enjoyed boating, biking, traveling on cruises and motorcycling. She was an avid walker and in earlier years ran in the Maple Leaf Half Marathon and the . Her true passion was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Tammy is survived by her husband Gordon D. King of East Dorset, daughters Mariah Stone and her husband Nicholas of East Dorset and Allie King of Burlington, VT, grandchildren Ava Rose Stone, Olivia Elaine Stone and Emma Nichole Stone, brothers Edward Ouellette and his wife Michele and Mark Slade and his wife Kate both of Manchester and many nieces, nephews and cousins. At Tammy's request there is no formal funeral service or visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Tammy's memory may be made to St. Peters Hospital ALS Regional Center 19 Warehouse Row Albany, NY 12205. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on May 3, 2019