Terry L. Durkee, 69, passed away on Friday September 13, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of Iva Durkee of Hoosick Falls and the late Wesley Durkee.
Funeral services will be Thursday September 19th, at 11:00 am from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hoosick Falls.
Relatives and friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the , through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls who are handling the arrangements. A complete obituary can be view at maharfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 17, 2019