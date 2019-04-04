|
|
Theresa M. Bugbee, 50, passed away on Tuesday April 2nd, at the Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. She formerly resided in Hoosick Falls, NY, where she was raised.
Funeral services will be Saturday April 6th, at 10:00 am from the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hoosick Falls.
Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls on Friday April 5th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund through the funeral home. A complete obituary can be viewsed at the funeral home website.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 4, 2019