Theresa R. Boutin, 96, a former resident of Division Street, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation following a long illness.The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.To read the complete obituary, please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.com