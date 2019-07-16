Home

Therese M. Densmore, 89, a resident of Shaftsbury, VT died Saturday July 13, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

The Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered. There will be no public calling hours.

To read the full obituary, please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 16, 2019
