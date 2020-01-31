Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church
Bennington, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese Rosemary Clark


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese Rosemary Clark Obituary
Therese Rosemary Clark of Bennington, Vermont passed away on January 25, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center after bravely fighting an extended illness. She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on February 21,1931 to the late Allen Darwin Clark and Alice Mary (Mulligan) Clark and resided for many years in Pownal and Bennington, Vermont. She graduated from Williamstown High School and from Saint Joseph Business College in Bennington.

Therese was First employed as an executive secretary at the Cushman Co. She was last employed for many years as an assistant ophthalmology specialist in Bennington. She was a member of the Saint Anne Society at Sacred Heart-St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington. She especially enjoyed travel within the United States and toured many countries around the world.

She is survived by her sister Florence Anna Clark Caron of Newtown, CT, nieces Julie Ann Danaher of Williamstown, MA, Lisa M. Danaher Kelly of Fayetteville, GA, Melinda Caron DeCusati of Cornelius, NC and nephews Robert A. Danaher of Waitsfield, VT, Darryl F. Danaher of Yorba Linda, CA and Steven Caron of Katy, Tx. Therese was predeceased by her sister Alice Irene Danaher, brother Allen D. Clark Jr., niece Rosemary A. Danaher and nephews Allen E. Danaher and Ronald J. Caron Jr.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church in Bennington VT. at 11am. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. The Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. are in care of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -