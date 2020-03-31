|
Thomas C. Wysocki, Sr., 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away Friday, March 27 at Albany Medical Center.
He was born June 10, 1933 in Hoosick Falls, NY to the late Lucy Wysocki Bedard.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Jane, their three children Jill Nolan, Thomas Wysocki, Jr., and Todd Wysocki; son-in-law Andy Nolan; daughters-in-law Patrice and Heather Wysocki; seven grandchildren, Shauna (Brad), Kyle (Brittany), Jacob, Anna, Lauren, Grace and Megan; and two great grandchildren, Andie and Ellie; brother Greg Bedard and predeceased by sister Linda Simonelli.
Tom grew up in Hoosick Falls, NY and was a 1951 graduate of Hoosick Falls High School where he was a varsity athlete participating in football and basketball. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He returned to Hoosick Falls and was initially employed by Albany Felt and then married his wife, Mary Jane Brandalik in 1958. Tom then began a long career at Oak Industries as a maintenance manager until his retirement.
Upon retirement, Tom and Mary Jane spent winters in Arcadia, Florida for 18 years enjoying their golden years and making many new friendships.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to current circumstances. A public memorial celebration will be held at a later date at Hedges Lake, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church or the Karen and Molly McGovern Memorial Fund through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 31, 2020