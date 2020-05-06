Thomas F. Davock, 88, a resident of South Street, Hoosick, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington surrounded by his family.
Due to the restrictions in place from COVID-19, there will be no public services until the situation allows. A Mass in Tom's memory will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place in the family lot in St. Mary's Cemetery in Hoosick Falls.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 6, 2020.