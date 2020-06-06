Thomas J. Longtin, 79, a resident of Rutter Road in Bennington died Friday May 29, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Banner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Banner.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 6, 2020.