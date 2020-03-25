|
|
Thomas Barrett Lyons
1958-2020
Thomas B. Lyons, 61, of Old Bennington, died peacefully at his home on March 23, 2020 following complications related to pancreatic cancer. Tom was a devoted family man, great friend to many, community-minded and successful businessman. Born in Burlington, VT on August 11, 1958, he was the second of five children of Claire (Schoenfeld) and John Lyons.
He attended public schools in Bennington and was a graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School. Tom's strong work ethic was evident early in life. His teen years were spent working at several local businesses: the Bennington Banner, Burt Brothers clothing store and the Ben-Mont Paper Mill. After high school, Tom attended St. Francis College (now University of New England) in Biddeford, Maine, graduating in 1980 with a degree in Business.
Following graduation, Tom began a 40-year career in the automotive industry. He started his career at Boch Motors in Norwood, Massachusetts. He held several sales, finance and management positions, eventually becoming Finance Manager. In 1985, he joined Patrick Motors in Southborough and Worcester, Massachusetts as Sales Manager. Tom was a student of the automotive industry with a keen interest and passion in all aspects of the business: sales, service and general management.
Tom married Corinne (Hannon) Lyons on May 5, 1985. Together they had three beautiful children. They were a source of great joy and pride throughout his life and occupy a very special place in his heart.
In 1994, Tom fulfilled a life-long dream to own a car dealership in Bennington. Initially, he partnered with Gary Gardner but eventually became the founder and sole owner of Bennington Subaru. Tom's 15-year ownership of Bennington Subaru combined many of his life's passions: family, friends and cars. As retirement drew near, Tom decided to sell Bennington Subaru to the Autosaver Group in 2013 but was eventually retained by them as a management consultant until his full retirement in 2019.
Tom was an active member of the Bennington community. He was a member of the Bennington Museum, Rotary International, and Big Brothers. He was known for his generosity to various charities and causes.
Living life to its fullest, Tom had many interests and adventures. He was a long-time member of Mount Anthony Country Club and enjoyed the Memorial Day and Fall Classic golf tournaments. He captained his boat off the shores of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire (until eventually the boat was stolen from his driveway). He enjoyed Wednesday night poker, even during his illness when the game moved to his house.
Tom had a special gift for friendship; he was loyal, generous and caring and always made himself available to help a friend in need, with emotional and financial support. To his many close friends, he was like a brother, albeit a mischievous, rambunctious one. He was a big hearted, caring friend.
Tom was always on the move, whether it was visiting family and friends in Cape Cod, Florida and Washington, D.C., clearing brush with his tractor, or building bonfires that could be seen for miles. More than anything, though, Tom enjoyed spending time with his children, family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, would energize any room with stories and adventures, and was quick to stir up trouble in what was otherwise a peaceful setting. We love him and will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his son Thomas, daughters Jenna and Catie, and their mother Corinne, grandchildren Khiley and Noah; his mother Claire of Bennington; his siblings John of Barre, VT, Mary Kiersnowski of Doylestown, PA and her husband Dave, Tim of South Burlington, and his wife Jennifer, and Anne O'Shea of Salem, MA and her husband Paul; his dear friend Kathy Griffin, and many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father John F. Lyons.
Tom was a life-long member of the Roman Catholic Church, and most recently was a member of the St. John the Baptist Church in North Bennington.
There will be no visiting hours or public services. There will be a "Celebration of Life" in the future, once current restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted. The Celebration of Life will be organized by E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Southwest Vermont Medical Center and the Visiting Nurses of Vermont for their kindness and compassion during Tom's illness.
Contributions in memory of Tom Lyons can be made to Sacred Heart School or Hospice through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Homes, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 25, 2020