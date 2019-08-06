|
Thomas Martin Kelly, Jr., 77, a resident of Blackberry Lane and formerly of Pownal, VT passed away Saturday August 3, 2019 at Bennington Health and Rehabilitation. Tom was born in Providence, RI on April 20, 1942 the son of the late Thomas Martin Kelly, Sr and Mary McFadden. Tom worked for the Town of Pownal for many years, General Cable, was a Pownal Town Selectman and was a member of the East Pownal Fire Department and Pownal Rescue Squad. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting and was a former Pownal Little League coach. Tom is survived by his first wife Helen Morey of Bennington, children Jeffrey, Ellen and Michael Kelly all of Bennington, his step-son Shane Squires of Bennington, his brother John Kelly of Providence, RI, sister Joann Ruggieri of Cransten, RI and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his second wife Debra Hoyt, son Thomas Kelly, sister Rosemary Rowen and his step-son Chad Kelly. Funeral services for Tom will be held Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 2pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in Oakhill Cemetery in Pownal. A visiting hour will be held at the funeral home from 1-2pm one hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Tom's memory may be made to the Pownal Rescue Squad, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 6, 2019