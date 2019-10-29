Home

Thomas W. Frost Sr.

Thomas W. Frost Sr. Obituary
Thomas W. Frost Sr., 66, a resident of Leeds Junction Road, Wales, Maine, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice in Lewiston following a long illness.

The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 29, 2019
