Timothy R. Candib Obituary
Timothy Robert Candib, 59, a resident of Murphy Road in North Bennington, VT died Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington surrounded by his family.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 p.m.

The funeral will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday February 28 at 1:00 p.m. The burial will follow in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Willow Road Firehouse.

To read the full obituary, visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 26, 2019
