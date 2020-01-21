|
|
Buskirk-Timothy R. Flynn, 65, of Buskirk, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at his residence.
Born January 24, 1954, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Willard and Marjorie (Tate), Flynn. Tim graduated from Cambridge Central School. He held various jobs as a self-taught computer programmer until landing at Global-Z International where he has been for over 20 years. Professionally, he took the abstract and made it concrete, often with a bit of wit mixed in for good measure.
Anyone that knew Tim knew that one thing mattered to him above all else, his family. Whether you were a brother, sister, cousin, or grandson in need, he would drop anything at a moment's notice to lend a hand. From physics projects to batting practice, Tim was always there to help. Even if he wasn't particularly good at the thing you needed a hand with, he would at least show up. More often than not though, he was more than good. He was exactly the person you needed. Humble, curious, and witty- likely found pacing somewhere in the outfield. That was Tim.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Prouty Flynn who passed away in 2004 and a brother, Willard Flynn.
Tim is survived by his children, Matthew (Desiree Wheeler) Flynn of Statesville, NC, Andrew (Rebecca) Flynn of Cambridge and Nathaniel (Christina Green) Flynn of Troy. He is also survived by a grandson, Ari Flynn; his siblings, Michael (Patricia) Flynn of Jamestown, NY, John Flynn of Albany, Patricia (David) Hall of Crown Point, Kathleen Flynn of Saratoga Springs, Mary (Steve) Gifford of Buskirk, Dennis (Nancy) Flynn of Buskirk and Daniel (Bette Lee) Flynn of Troy; his father and mother-in-law, Harold and Elizabeth Prouty of Bennington and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 4-6 pm at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge.
A mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 am Thursday, January 23, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church, 17 South Park Street, Cambridge with Tim's cousin, Rev. James Walsh officiating.
Interment will be in the spring at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Cambridge.
Memorial contributions in memory of Tim may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, BRCF.ORG
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 21, 2020