Tracey L. Stratton Merrow, 58, of Rutland died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.
She was born on January 10, 1962 in Bennington, the daughter of Smith and Janet (Morehouse) Stratton.
She married Jerry E. Merrow Sr. on Nov 29, 2005.
Mrs. Stratton Merrow enjoyed arts, crafts, collecting angels and loved her dog, TJ.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Merrow Sr. of Rutland; 2 sons, Jason Seifert and Christopher Seifert; step-daughter, Rebeca Sargent; a brother, Smith "Smitty" Stratton III of Bennington; Step-Mother, Shirley Stratton; grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and a step-son, Jerry Merrow Jr.,
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11AM until 2pm at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6471 in Manchester.
Private burial will be held at a later date in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 27, 2020