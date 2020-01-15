|
|
Troy Allen Patten, 32, of Nashua, NH passed away suddenly on January 9, 2020 of a pulmonary
embolism. Troy was born in Nashua on November 14, 1987. He is the son of Christopher Patten and
Karen Hume Patten of Nashua.
Troy was a 2006 graduate of Nashua High School North. His entrepreneurial tendencies led to his starting Tender T Pinning. Troy was a skilled artist and designed pins and stickers that he shared with
music lovers at concerts across the country. Troy was a glass collector and connoisseur. Nothing made
him happier than to see an artist turn a vision into glass. He encouraged and supported all artists to
pursue their talent and applauded their success. If there were no concerts or festivals, you will find him
touring small glass shops all over the country.
His friends will remember Troy for his kindness, his soft soul and contagious smile. He was known to help many a friend and support artists everywhere. We know your ever-present spirit will be watching over every Disco Biscuits' concert.
He was predeceased by his maternal Grandparents, Fred Warren and Jean Kennedy, and his paternal Grandparents, Arthur and Rita Patten.
Troy is survived by his maternal, Aunt Karol Kennedy and son Todd Levesque and family of Port
Charlotte, FL and his Uncle Charles Hume and wife Susan of Amherst, NH, and Fred Kennedy of Ft Myers
FL. He is also survived by his paternal Aunts Cindy Adams of Pensacola, FL, Sandy Young of Bennington,
VT, Deb Cullinan of Manchester VT, and Pam Prouty of Melbourne FL and his Uncle Mike Patten of
Bennington, VT. Troy's absence will most certainly be missed by the love of his life, Kim Richards and
her family members. In addition, Troy leaves behind several other family members and his wide circle of
friends which he always considered "Fam".
Services: Visitation hours will be held at the Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock Street, Nashua, NH on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 11:00 to 12:00. A service in memory of Troy will be at 12:00 in the Davis Funeral Home (Immediately following visitation) and a luncheon will take place at Alpine Grove, 19 So Depot Road, Hollis NH in the Skylight Room following the service. Family and friends are invited to attend. Those wishing to remember Troy may do so by donating to one of the following charities or a , Salvation Army 1 Montgomery Ave., Nashua, NH 03060 http://nne.salvationarmy.org/NashuaThe Humane Society of Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Road Nashua, NH 03064 http://www.hsfn.org National Blood Clot Alliance, 267 Kentlands Boulevard #2025, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 https://www.stoptheclot.org
For you Tender T, "Wildflower seed on the sand and stone, may the four winds blow you safely home"
An online guest-book is available at https://davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603)883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER."
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 15, 2020