Veronica (Bradley) Hoag, 85, of Hoosick Falls, passed away September 8, 2020 in the comfort of her home on "The Farm." She was born March 6, 1935 to the late, Sarah Campbell and William Bradley in Derry, Northern Ireland.



Veronica is survived by husband, James Hoag, son, Kevin Brandalik, and grandchildren, Alyssa Brandalik (Brian Hale), Amanda Oeder (Justin), and Alexa Gutierrez (Ramon).



She grew up on Bishop Street in Derry with her eight siblings and attended the Derry catholic schools together. She worked as a seamstress for Tillies Shirt Company for 10 years.



Veronica married Lawrence Brandalik December 29, 1961 while he was in the Navy which led to a life traveling the world with their two sons, Kevin and Sean. After Lawrence's passing she married James Hoag of Hoosick Falls on April 28, 1978.



She believed that family should always come first and loved being a mother, wife, and especially a Nana. She loved traveling to visit her grandchildren as they moved around the country and going back home to Ireland to visit with family.



Veronica will always be known for her love of her Irish heritage, the best Christmas display during the holidays, and being the most dedicated "shopaholic" in the state of New York.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Campbell and William Bradley, husband, Lawrence Brandalik, son, Sean Brandalik, and siblings, Masie, Brenn, Rosie, William, Jim, Gerad, Crissie, and Raymond.



Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Mahar Funeral Home in Hoosick Falls, NY.



Funeral services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls, NY. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery on Hill Road in Hoosick Falls, NY.



Memorials or donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Parish.



