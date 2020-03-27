|
Viola Allen Gulley, 95, a resident of Overlea Road in Bennington died Wednesday March 25, 2020 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington. She was born in Shushan, NY May 4, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Leon Allen and Margaret (Pratt) Woodard. Viola was educated throughout schools in New York.On October 5, 1940, Viola married Robert E. Gulley Sr. in Bennington. Mr. Gulley died September 10, 2006. Viola was employed as a certified Home Maker's Aid in the Bennington and North Bennington area. Her love for the elderly made her a natural at this job. Her nurturing skills kept Robert close to home in his final days. She was a devoted wife for 65 years, a loving mother and grandmother. Her main interest was caring for her family and friends. She also served as a Homeroom parent for her youngest son Allen.Viola enjoyed working in her flower beds and watching and feeding her birds. In earlier times, she enjoyed traveling the countryside with her husband at her side. She also enjoyed driving her golf cart with her Boston Terrier, "Buttons" as her companion. Viola was also an active member of the Church of God until it closed. Survivors include her children, Margaret Doucette, Robert E. Gulley Jr. and his wife Peg, James A. Gulley Jr. and his wife Carolee, Sheila Becker and her husband Ralph all of Bennington, Sue Greene and her husband Gale of Shaftsbury and Allen Gulley and Lisa of Margate, Florida. Fifteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert E. Gulley Sr., two granddaughters Roberta "Bird" Gulley and Tammy Baker. Her brothers, William and Raymond Allen and Daniel and Buster Gates. Her foster brother, Harry Porter, her sisters, Hazel Gates, Ruth Zelinskis, Charlotte Harrington, Virginia Bourn and Shirley Mears. Two sons in law, Robert F. Sherman Sr. and Lawrence Doucette and two sisters in law, Kay and Ruth Allen.There will be no calling hours or public services. There will be a Celebration of Life in the future, once current restrictions on public gatherings has been lifted. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation for their kindness and compassion. If friends desire contributions in memory of Viola Allen Gulley may be made to the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 27, 2020