|
|
Viola M. Harrington, 93, a resident of Burgess Road, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Manes House following a long illness.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12 noon with a prayer and from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church at 12:30 p.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will take place in the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery.
Viola's complete obituary may be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 18, 2019