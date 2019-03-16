Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia McNeice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia McNeice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia McNeice Obituary
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. Virginia "Jini" McNeice, 82, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

There will be a Celebration of Jini's Life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 3-5 pm at the McNeice Family Farm, with remarks at 3:30 pm. If you would like to remember Jini in a special way, the family suggests a donation toHubbard Hallor the Agricultural Stewardship Association.

To read the complete obituary, visitwww.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.