CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. Virginia "Jini" McNeice, 82, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
There will be a Celebration of Jini's Life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 3-5 pm at the McNeice Family Farm, with remarks at 3:30 pm. If you would like to remember Jini in a special way, the family suggests a donation toHubbard Hallor the Agricultural Stewardship Association.
To read the complete obituary, visitwww.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 16, 2019