Virginia T. LaCroix, 87, a resident of Barbers Pond Road in Pownal, VT died peacefully on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington with her family at her side.
She was born in Bennington, Vermont February 26, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Irene (Card) Petitt. Virginia received her education in Williamstown, MA and was a graduate of Williamstown High School. Prior to starting a family, Virginia had been employed at Sprague Electric. Once her children were grown, she worked for Elder Care.
Virginia was a fighter. She beat the odds of cancer when doctors thought it was impossible. She was also known for her amazing cooking and loved to play bingo. Virginia had a great sense of humor and a big heart. She would often provide support or a meal for people less fortunate.
Survivors include her children, Gerald LaCroix and his wife Lisa of Bennington, Michael LaCroix of Newport News, Virginia, Kathy Penland and her husband Terry of Deltona, Florida and Jan Shamberger of Colchester, VT. Eight grandchildren. A brother, William Petitt and his wife Barbara of Pownal, VT and a sister Joanne Hanson of Melbourne, Florida. Along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her grandson Brett LaCroix and her brother Robert Petitt.
A memorial service will take place at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Calling hours will be at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Friends and family wishing to make contributions in Virginia's memory may do so to the Pownal Rescue Squad or National Cancer Society through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on June 17, 2019