Dr. Walter D. Foucher, "Bud", devoted father and grandfather passed away peacefully one month shy of his 84th birthday on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at the home of his son Marc.
Bud was born in Bennington, Vermont, August 1936, the oldest of three children of Walter and Katherine (Whitman) Foucher. He was an 8th generation Vermonter whose ancestors settled in Vermont prior to statehood. Bud was very proud of his Vermont heritage and learned as much as he could about his Vermont ancestors through dedicated genealogical research.
He was an honor graduate of Bennington High School, received his B.A. cum laude from St. Michael's college in 1958, His Master Of Science in Physical Chemistry from the University of Vermont in 1959 and his Ph.D. in Physical Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Florida in 1962.
Bud had an illustrious 34 year career with Texaco/Chevron starting out as a Research Chemist in the Texaco Research and Development labs in 1962 and retiring from Chevron/Texaco in 1996.
Outside of work, Bud enjoyed travel, genealogy, live music, cold beer, debating politics, holding court with captive audiences, and spending time with his family and his dogs.
He was an avid skier; and achieved the designation of Professional Ski Instructor through the PSIA organization and went on to become a much-beloved ski instructor at Mount Snow in Vermont, where he also enjoyed helping his grandchildren learn how to ski.
Bud is survived by his partner Mary Ellen Moore of Clinton Corners, NY, two sons from his former wife Linda: Paul (Amy) of Austin, Texas, and Marc (Ampy) of East Setauket, NY; 6 grandchildren, Rachel (Josh), Phillip, Aidan, Sophia, Claire and Caroline; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sister Diane Leary of Burlington, VT; brother Thomas (Carla) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son David.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. Private Internment in the family plot in Bennington, Vermont is planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lyme Disease Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 466, Lyme, CT 06371, and/or to Lymedisease.org
and/or to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
.