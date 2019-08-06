Home

Walter John Tofel Jr.

Walter John Tofel Jr. Obituary
Walter John Tofel Jr., 74, of Bennington, VT, passed away peacefully In July. Walter was born January 16, 1945, in Newark, New Jersey. He married Carmella Ann Graziadei on May 15, 1965 and they were together for 51 years before she passed in 2016. Walt was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as a brilliant small business owner.

Visitation will be at 10 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Main Street in Bennington. Funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30 AM. Friends and family are invited to a gathering directly after the service at 1 Crestwood Drive in Bennington to share memories to celebrate Walt and a life well lived.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mahar and Son Funeral Home. To read the complete obituary, please visit our website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 6, 2019
