Walter "Ed" Knights
1927 - 2020
Walter Edward Knights, 92, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minnesota as a result of a bicycle accident near his home.

He was born in Bennington, Vermont in 1927, and had a twin brother, Ward Arthur. He went to public schools in Pownal and high school in Hoosick Falls, New York. He leaves his wife, Eleanor Johnson, and daughters JoAnne and Patricia and one daughter who predeceased him, Victoria.

With his brother he delivered the North Adams Transcript and the Bennington Banner in 1944 in Pownal. They were known as "The Banner Boys" and were written up in the Banner.

After high school Walter enlisted in the Navy and Ward was drafted into the Army. Following military service they both attended John Brown University. Walter earned a B.S. degree in science and mathematics. Several years later he earned an M.S. degree from Union College in Schenectady, New York. He had many years of experience as a teacher including a position as a professor at St. Paul Vo-Tech College in St Paul, Minnesota.

Walter had a special love of physical activity which involved him in many ways, flying airplanes, jogging, riding motorcycles and bicycles.

He was a Unitarian Universalist, being involved in many religious activities including a helping relationship with Unitarians in Hungary.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Aug. 26, 2020.
Guest Book

