Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
Interment
Following Services
Parklawn Cemetery
Wanda M. Bogardus


1961 - 2019
Wanda M. Bogardus Obituary
Wanda M. Bogardus, 58, a resident of North Street, passed away October 6, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Funeral services for Wanda will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 1pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in Parklawn Cemetery. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from Noon-1pm one hour prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 9, 2019
