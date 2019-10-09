|
Wanda M. Bogardus, 58, a resident of North Street, passed away October 6, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Funeral services for Wanda will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 1pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in Parklawn Cemetery. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from Noon-1pm one hour prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 9, 2019