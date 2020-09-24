William A. "Bill" Petitt, Jr. passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 60. Born in Bennington, VT, he later moved to Suffern, NY where he met the love of his life Carol in high school. After marrying, they moved to Glen Rock, NJ where they raised their two sons Evan and Corey. Bill became very active in the community as a coach, friend, and mentor. He had an infectious personality, always positive, that made him unforgettable after meeting him even once. A true outdoorsman who was an avid hunter, skier, and fisherman. He was a "natural" athlete who particularly shined as an all-state baseball player and golfer. Bill had a great competitive spirit and the ability to excel at whatever he put his mind to. He also loved rooting for his Dallas Cowboys.
Bill enjoyed spending time and making memories with friends and family at his favorite places on his deck in Ocean Grove, NJ or at his parents and brother Tom's homes in Pownal, VT. Bill was an incredible host who put others happiness ahead of his own.
Bill graduated with a Business degree at SUNY Brockport and worked many years for Lever Brothers. Bill's career continued as Regional Sales Director with Freudenberg Group, Inc.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Carol; two cherished sons Evan, his fiancé Kelly Trentham; Corey, his fiancé Felicia Taormina; his parents Barbara J. and William A. Petitt Sr.; brother Tom and his wife Val; sisters Lisa Connors, her husband Jim; Nancy Knutknowski, her husband George; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff with the funeral service commencing at 6:30 p.m. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
.